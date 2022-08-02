Condolences to Philippines over former President’s passing

Former President of the Philippines Fidel Ramos (Photo: AFP)

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also extended condolences to his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.



Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos died on July 31, aged 94.



Ramos was born on March 18, 1928 in Pangasinan province, north of Manila. He was a military leader, politician, and the 12th President of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.







VNA