Charitable houses presented to poor households along Vietnam-Cambodia border

At the event. (Photo: VNA)

This activity is part of the sixth international conference on building a Vietnam-Cambodia border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, which is scheduled to take place in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20.



Vietnam and Cambodia are two neighboring countries, having a long-standing traditional relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. The two countries share 1,137 km of land border that runs across 10 provinces of Vietnam and nine provinces of Cambodia.



Over the past years, the two countries have actively implemented contents of the Joint Communiqué on building a Vietnam-Cambodia border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development and achieved practical results.

VNA