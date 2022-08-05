AMM-55: ASEAN, partners review cooperation, agree on future orientations

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (C) at the ASEAN-RoK Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The sides spent a great deal of time reviewing cooperation progress, agreed on future orientations, and exchanged views on regional and international situations. ASEAN proposes its partners maximize advantages brought by strategic and comprehensive partnerships, cooperate with the bloc in community building, and strive for common peace, stability and prosperity.

The countries suggested many extensive and diverse cooperation measures to assist ASEAN in building its community, accelerating recovery, and moving towards sustainable development. These measures covered trade, regional connectivity, digital transformation, climate change response, green growth, health, marine security, and anti-terrorism, among other matters.

Son and ASEAN foreign ministers (FMs) once again affirmed the consistent stance on the issues of the East Sea, Myanmar, Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula, and tensions between major countries. ASEAN reaffirmed its stance and called on all parties to uphold international law, the Charter of the United Nations, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Countries and parties involved need to maintain dialogue, build trust, take peace as the goal and cooperation as a tool, respect the rule of law, exercise restraint, and prevent disagreements and contradictions from becoming conflicts, they said.

ASEAN also informed the partners about its activities to implement the five-point consensus on Myanmar, the progress of building a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), towards building the waters into an area of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

During meetings with FMs of other countries on the sidelines of the functions, Son discussed ways to promote cooperation between Vietnam and their respective nations.

The ministers highly appreciated Vietnam's role in the region and affirmed their desire to expand cooperation with the country. They proposed a number of measures such as delegation exchange, strengthening of economic - trade relations, and restoration of people-to-people exchanges. They emphasized a number of areas for joint work such as finance, green economy, circular economy, climate change response, and support for small and medium enterprises.

In their meeting, Mr. Son and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi affirmed the importance of consolidating the Vietnam-China traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation. They agreed to strengthen all-rounded collaboration and political trust, including high-level and all-level exchanges and interactions, remove obstacles in trade and response to epidemics, connect road and railway, and promote people-to-people exchange.

The Vietnamese FM affirmed that Vietnam persistently follows the One China policy, and together with ASEAN member nations calls on relevant parties to exercise restraint, avoid complicating the situation and escalating tensions, and properly handle disagreements, for peace and stability in the region and the world.

Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Son proposed promoting cooperation in the Mekong Subregion. The two sides agreed to prioritize sustainable management of water resources, climate change response, and cooperation between the Mekong River Commission and the National Ganga River Basin Authority.

Son and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell appreciated the results achieved during the implementation of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The Vietnamese minister hoped that the EU and its members will soon ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), remove the yellow card against Vietnamese seafood, and establish Just Energy Transition Partnership with Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Son and his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K Abdul Moment agreed to well celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, strive to bring two-way trade turnover to US$2 billion, and strengthen collaboration in agriculture, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges. The Vietnamese official suggested the two sides soon organize the 3rd Joint Trade Subcommittee and the 2nd Political Consultation. He also proposed Bangladesh support Vietnam's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term.

Meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawai Bhutto Zardari, Son agreed on the need to carry out signed agreements, and soon hold a political consultation and meetings of the intergovernmental committee and trade subcommittee. He suggested Pakistan consider lifting import restrictions on Vietnamese aquatic products and mobile phones. The two ministers reached a consensus on organizing cultural promotion events on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Also on this occasion, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers issued a statement on developments in the Taiwan Strait, expressing their concerns about the risk of instability, serious and unpredictable consequences for the region. The statement called for restraint and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter and the TAC. The ASEAN countries also reaffirmed their support for the "One China" policy; heightened the importance of cooperation, peaceful coexistence and healthy competition for the sake of peace, security, stability, inclusive and sustainable development.

The 12th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) are scheduled to take place on August 5.

