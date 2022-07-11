Ambassador highlights new strides in Vietnam - China relations





Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat recently granted an interview to Beijing-based correspondents of Vietnamese press agencies ahead a visit to China on July 12 - 13 by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, Chairman of the steering committee for Vietnam - China cooperation, at the invitation of Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also Chairman of the steering committee for China - Vietnam cooperation. During this trip, Minh will co-chair the steering committee’s 14th meeting in Nanning city of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Assessing bilateral relations, the ambassador said high-level meetings have been maintained in flexible forms, which has greatly helped enhance political trust between the two Parties and countries. Cooperation via the Party-to-Party, defence, public security, and locality-to-locality channels has been sustained.

Economic and trade ties have developed stably, he said, noting that China remains the largest trading partner and the second biggest export market of Vietnam. At the same time, Vietnam also continues to rank first in ASEAN and sixth globally among trading partners of China.

According to customs authorities of Vietnam, bilateral trade reached US$165.8 billion in 2021 and US$64.06 billion in the first five months of 2022, respectively rising 24.6 percent and 13.3 percent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, China ranks sixth among 139 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with total registered capital of $22.31 billion as of June 2022.

In addition, substantive outcomes have been recorded in the two countries' cooperation against Covid-19, Mai went on, adding that China is one of the largest suppliers of Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam, effectively helping to bring the pandemic under control.

Regarding border and territorial issues, the ambassador said the land border has stayed peaceful and stable, with both sides coordinating closely to properly settle issues emerging on the basis of the three legal documents on land border. The situation at sea has seen some new complicated factors, but it is basically stable when the two sides have maintained dialogue and negotiation channels and made efforts to control disagreements on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnam and China have also actively worked with each other at multilateral forums, especially ASEAN and the UN, to promote peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world. They have supported each other at international organisations, he said.

Highlighting the significance of the coming visit by Deputy PM Minh, Mai said the trip reflects both sides’ resolve to maintain close contact between the two Parties and countries so as to further strengthen political trust. It will help effectively implement Vietnamese and Chinese leaders’ common perceptions in order to develop the friendship and win-win cooperation in a result-oriented manner. Besides, the two sides will review bilateral cooperation since the steering committee’s 13th meeting in September 2021 and discuss major orientations and concrete measures for promoting bilateral ties in all aspects.

He held that to further bring into play the potential and advantages of bilateral cooperation, Vietnam and China should coordinate closely with each other to seriously and fully carry out their leaders’ common perceptions as well as bilateral agreements, tackle difficulties and obstacles, and improve cooperation quality in all spheres.

The ambassador expressed his belief that on the basis of existing advantages, potential and demand, and with common resolve and efforts by the two States, countries and peoples, the Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will be elevated to a new height.

VNA