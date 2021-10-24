ADB ready to support HCMC in economic recovery: Country Director

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai holds a virtual meeting with ADB Country Director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)



ADB Country Director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries made the promise during his virtual meeting with Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on October 23.

ADB is also willing to coordinate with HCMC in the disbursement of capital for joint projects and provision of credit to help recover local businesses affected by Covid-19 through intermediate financial institutions or guaranteed bank loans, he said.Jeffries expressed his belief that HCMC will soon overcome adverse impacts of the pandemic, and spoke highly of the economic development capacity of HCMC and Vietnam as well in the medium and long terms.The next six months will be an important period when businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and investors should receive support to surpass difficulties caused by Covid-19, he said.For his part, Mai applauded the bank’s support to Vietnam in economic recovery and safe adaptation to the pandemic, highlighting the ADB-funded Covid-19 financial relief worth US$5 million to support women-led SMEs, among others.According to the official, the city has identified a phased economic recovery roadmap and drawn up 11 strategies to safely, flexibly adapt to and effectively control the Covid-19 pandemic.HCMC wants to receive ADB’s recommendations for its economic recovery strategies, he added.The two sides agreed to improve the efficiency of cooperation in ongoing projects, and discuss new ones associated with economic recovery plans of HCMC and Vietnam.