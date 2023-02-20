International chemistry conference attracts 350 scientists

The International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education yesterday held the 10th Asia-Pacific Association of Theoretical and Computational Chemistry Conference (APATCC-10), attracting the participation of 350 scientists from 25 nations.



Prof. Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of ‘Rencontres du Vietnam’ Association, informed that the conference is a chance for global scientists to meet and present their studies on molecular science and simulation in biomedicine, including the applications of AI and machine learning during research.

By sharing experience and expertise among nations, participants hoped to devise optimal and most effective solutions to apply in the field of computation for molecular science and simulation in biomedicine.

The conference was a great academic opportunity for international scientists, doctorate students, and young Vietnamese science-lovers to access and maintain their collaboration networks, update their professional knowledge, and have a better future career direction.