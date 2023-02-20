International chemistry conference attracts 350 scientists

|
Hundreds of scientists, doctorate students, and young people from 25 countries took part in the conference. (Photo: SGGP)
Prof. Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of ‘Rencontres du Vietnam’ Association, informed that the conference is a chance for global scientists to meet and present their studies on molecular science and simulation in biomedicine, including the applications of AI and machine learning during research.
By sharing experience and expertise among nations, participants hoped to devise optimal and most effective solutions to apply in the field of computation for molecular science and simulation in biomedicine.
The conference was a great academic opportunity for international scientists, doctorate students, and young Vietnamese science-lovers to access and maintain their collaboration networks, update their professional knowledge, and have a better future career direction.