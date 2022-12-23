Inter-provincial bus route connecting HCMC, Dong Nai launched

The bus routes, including No 60-1 departing from Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station and ending in Bien Hoa Bus Station, No.60-3 connecting the old Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station and Nhon Trach Industrial Park, No.60-5 linking An Suong Bus Station and Bin Hoa Bus Station, and 60-7 running from Tan Phu Bus Station to Bien Hoa Bus Station were established by the collaboration of three transport departments of HCMC, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces and is operated by Phương Trang Transport and Tourism JSC company (Futa Bus Lines)

Bus ticket prices are from VND7,000-45,000 per trip depending on the distance of travel. Subsidized tickets for students are VND5,000 per trip.

It has 90-108 bus trips per day, operating between 4:45 am and 6:30 pm daily. Each bus with eco-friendly Euro V diesel engines has 24-40 seats with a camera, wifi, air conditioning and a luggage compartment. Maximum permissible hand baggage must not exceed 10 kg and the dimensions of each side cannot exceed 30x40x60 cm.

The routes offer special promotional programs for wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly aged 70 years and older and passengers with free travel pass licensed by authorized agencies. Children with a height of under 1.3m are free

The new service is expected to attract passengers, contributing to reducing individual vehicles and traffic jams, and connecting the neighboring province.