Information, communications plays important role in national development: PM

Information and communications have had an important position and played an increasingly significant role as one of the driving forces for the country’s development and innovation in the digital era, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Speaking at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)'s conference in Hanoi on December 18 to review the ministry's performance in 2022 and launch tasks for 2023, the Government leader highlighted the important contributions of the sector in the overall achievements of the country in 2022.



However, there were still a number of shortcomings that the MIC needs to fix in the time to come, including a lack of breakthrough changes in the mindset, awareness and efficiency of digital transformation.



The PM said that 2023 is an important year for the implementation of the socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period, during which digital transformation will continue to be one of the major tasks in the country’s industrialization and modernization process.



PM Chinh asked the MIC to focus on completing institutions regarding communications and digital transformation, striving to finish the provision of telecommunications services to all corners of the country, especially remote, mountainous, island and border areas. The MIC should coordinate with the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group in the work, he said.



The leader also requested the ministry to coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to build and regularly update the national database, while focusing on developing the digital infrastructure system with the commercialization of 5G services, and turning the postal system into an important infrastructure system of the country and the national digital economy.



At the same time, it should pay greater attention to the development of the digital economy to better serve people and businesses, while applying stronger measures to protect people and children on cyberspace, and minimizing fake and toxic information on social networks, he said.



According to a MIC report, this year, the sector has shown strong performance, with total revenue of nearly VND3.9 quadrillion (US$165.2 billion), up 12.7 percent year on year.



Domestic telecommunications firms have provided services for 2,152 out of 2,418 remote hamlets and villages across the country, raising their coverage ratio to 99.73 percent.



The digital economy has contributed 14.26 percent to the country's GDP, according to the report.



At the same time, 90 percent of wrongful and toxic information on trans-border social networks has been removed.



In 2023, the MIC expects the total revenue from the postal sector will reach VND63.76 trillion (US$2.7 billion), while total telecommunications revenue will hit US$21 billion. The total revenue of the digital economy is hoped to reach US$30 billion, with a growth rate between 20-25 percent. The sector expects to contribute US$1.3 billion to the State budget.



At the conference, on behalf of the Party and State, PM Chinh presented a first-class Labour Order to the MIC.