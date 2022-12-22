Indonesian President hosts welcome ceremony for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is on a State visit to Indonesia, was welcomed by his counterpart Joko Widodo at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogor city, West Java province, on December 22.

The host country held a gun salute for the Vietnamese leader, showing the importance it attaches to his trip from December 21 to 23.

After the welcome ceremony, President Phuc planted a commemorative tree at the Presidential Palace of Indonesia.

Following that, the two leaders led high-ranking delegations to convene talks to review cooperation results over the past years and identify orientations for further strengthening the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership.