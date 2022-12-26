SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

International

Indonesia plans to export natural gas to Vietnam in 2026

SGGP
Indonesia aims to export natural gas to Vietnam starting 2026 from the Tuna offshore block located near the Indonesian and Vietnamese maritime border, according to Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.
Indonesia plans to export natural gas to Vietnam in 2026 ảnh 1

A view of the state owned Pertamina offshore oil and gas production rig Mike-Mike off the coast of West Java, Indonesia. (Photo: Reuters)

Indonesia may deliver 100 to 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a gas pipeline from the Tuna block operated by Harbour Energy and ZN Asia Ltd - a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned oil company Zarubezhneft, Arifin said.

Arifin said that Vietnam's energy demand is very huge, especially for industry. In addition to gas exports, Indonesia and Vietnam have signed a cooperation agreement in terms of renewable energy.

Vietnam currently operates hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of up to 70 TWH, so the cooperation between the two countries will complement each other, he noted.

Vietnamplus

Tags

natural gas export natural gas to Vietnam Vietnam's energy demand renewable energy

Other news