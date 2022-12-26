Indonesia plans to export natural gas to Vietnam in 2026

Indonesia aims to export natural gas to Vietnam starting 2026 from the Tuna offshore block located near the Indonesian and Vietnamese maritime border, according to Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.

Indonesia may deliver 100 to 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a gas pipeline from the Tuna block operated by Harbour Energy and ZN Asia Ltd - a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned oil company Zarubezhneft, Arifin said.

Arifin said that Vietnam's energy demand is very huge, especially for industry. In addition to gas exports, Indonesia and Vietnam have signed a cooperation agreement in terms of renewable energy.

Vietnam currently operates hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of up to 70 TWH, so the cooperation between the two countries will complement each other, he noted.