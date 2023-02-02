India’s Republic Day marked in HCMC

A get-together was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) on February 2 to celebrate the 74th anniversary of India's Republic Day (January 26, 1950 – 2023).

Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association of HCMC Huynh Thanh Lap highlighted the significance of the historic date of January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India with basic political principles took effect, creating a foundation for India to develop into a power as it is today.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972 which were upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2007 and then a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2017, the Vietnam – India relations have been growing strongly, and recording great achievements across cooperation pillars such as politics – diplomacy, defence – security, trade- investment, science – technology, culture, and people-to-people exchange, he stressed.

Lap took this occasion to thank the Indian Consulate General in HCMC and the Indian Business Association in Vietnam for their coordination in organising activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – India diplomatic ties in 2022, expressing his hope to continue receiving support from the agency in people-to-people diplomatic events, thus deepening the bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Indian Consul General in HCMC Madan Mohan Sethi expressed his delight at the fruitful development of the India-Vietnam relations in recent years, and thanked HUFO for hosting the get-together, and other people-to-people exchange events which have contributed to strengthening cooperation, solidarity and friendship between the two countries’ people.

He hoped that HUFO and the India - Vietnam Friendship Association of HCMC will enhance coordination with the Consulate General to connect Vietnamese and Indian businesses, towards expanding cooperation in trade, investment, health care and education.