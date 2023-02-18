Huynh Nhu returns to Vietnam for Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony

Huynh Nhu, the striker currently on the roster of Lank FC, will be present in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of February 19 to attend the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony.

As there is no direct flight from Portugal to Vietnam, she had to fly to Germany at 6 a.m. this morning and will fly to Tan Son Nhat Airport at 2 p.m. on the same day from there.

Although Huynh Nhu is currently playing in the Portuguese Championship and is one of the top goal-scorers for her club, Coach Daniel Pacheco has allowed her to return to Vietnam for the Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony after she received an invitation from the event's organizing committee. According to the coach, the awards ceremony is an important event for Huynh Nhu, which is why he facilitated her trip back home.

Huynh Nhu has expressed her desire to not only attend the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony but also to visit her family while back home, as she has been away from them for six months. Her return to Vietnam may also cause her to miss the match on February 26, according to her schedule in Portugal.

Huynh Nhu is among the top five players with the most votes in the Women's Golden Ball category, along with Bich Thuy, Kim Thanh, Tuyet Dung, and Thuy Trang. The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 Gala is scheduled to take place on the evening of February 25 at Ben Thanh Theater. The invited players and their families will be accommodated at Rex Hotel Saigon.