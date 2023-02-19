Huynh Nhu returns home to attend Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony

On February 19, parents of female football player Huynh Nhu and reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper welcomed striker Huynh Nhu ( who is now playing for Portuguese Lank FC ) at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

On February 19, parents of female football player Huynh Nhu along with reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper which is an organizing unit of Vietnam Golden Ball Awards were at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to welcome striker Huynh Nhu who came back to home to attend the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony.

When Mr. Huynh Thanh Liem and Mrs. Le Thi Lai who are Huynh Nhu’s parents saw her, they cried and felt very touched to meet her again after six months living far away to play football in Portugal.

Emotional outbursts of Huynh Nhu when she is in her parents’ arms

“I could not sleep during the 12-hour long flight from Germany to Vietnam, and when the airplane landed HCMC, I initially thought of my parents and I were sure that they were waiting for me so I tried my best to meet them as soon as possible”, she said.

“I was so surprised as too many reporters welcomed me and extended their warm sentiment to me”, she added.

Huynh Nhu felt touched at the invitation to attend the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony from SGGP Newspaper.

“I felt very happy and honored to receive an invitation from SGGP Newspaper to attend the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony. The ceremony is aimed at honoring outstanding footballers so I thought that the award would be one of the dreams of Vietnamese football players. I considered that there would be attractiveness this year as my teammates also showed their great performance so I expected that the gala night would be very interesting.

How has Lank FC created conditions for you when you received invitation from organizing unit of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony?

Both head coach and Lank FC managers were very eager to create favorable conditions for me to attend the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony organized by SGGP Newspaper this time. They all knew that the award was very notable of SGGP Newspaper and the country for football. As for me, I felt very honored to come back to the country joining the ceremony.

The actual experience of playing football in Lank FC

After a short period playing in Portugal for Lank FC, I saw that female football players of the European country got both good skill and fitness. They took advantage of their strengths which were one of the most difficulties of our team.

In the latest match, women national team of Portugal defeated New Zealand with a score of 5-0. With the victory, I thought that our national team had to focus on training to well prepare for the tournament.

Although we do not know our competitors either Cameroon or Portugal, we have to well prepare for the upcoming match. The good preparation was one of the best experience that I felt very appreciated and I thought that I had to try more. I will enjoy this time with my beloved family and will come back to train more and more.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Liem who is Huynh Nhu’s father said that he and his wife departed from Tra Vinh to HCMC from 3:00 a.m. to welcome their daughter. On the occasion, the whole family will have time to cook Tet holiday dishes as she could not come back home on the Lunar New Year holidays.

Huynh Nhu is on the top five of players for the category of Women’s Golden Ball along with Bich Thuy, Kim Thanh, Tuyet Dung and Thuy Trang.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 gala will be organized at Ben Thanh Theater on February 25 evening. All of the players and their families invited to the gala will be arranged to stay in Rex Sai Gon hotel.