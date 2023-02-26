Huynh Nhu becomes female player with most Golden Ball awards

Huynh Nhu received her 5th Golden Ball, becoming the female player with the most Golden Ball awards in the 27-year history of the award on the evening of February 25, at Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Last year, the Lank FC striker balanced the record for the most Golden Ball awards won by a female player, previously held by Doan Thi Kim Chi and Pham Thanh Luong, who also won four awards in the male category.

According to Huynh Nhu, 2022 was a special year for her, as she had her first opportunity to test her skills in the European football environment in Portugal. The Golden Ball Awards ceremony organized by SGGP is a wonderful opportunity for Nhu to reunite with the media, her former teammates from the HCMC women's football club, and the national women's football team.

"The win in the Vietnamese Female Golden Ball 2022 was a long journey that I have relentlessly strived for and put forth a great deal of effort to achieve my goal. I do not think about breaking the record because every award received at the awards ceremony is extremely precious. I would like to express my sincerest and deepest gratitude to the coaching staff, my teammates at HCMC Women's Football Club, Lank FC, and the national women's football team, who have supported me throughout the past year, especially to Coach Doan Thi Kim Chi, a mentor, an older sister, and a shining example for me to follow and learn from," said Huynh Nhu.

Huynh Nhu expressed that the five players who were shortlisted for the Vietnamese Female Golden Ball 2022 were all highly deserving, considering the efforts and hard work they had put in over the past year to bring glory to Vietnamese football. "This not only serves as motivation, but also as a great source of pressure for players to work even harder to maintain their achievements. I believe that this is the real challenge. When you are at the top and want to maintain a good record, it requires a lot of training and effort," she affirmed.