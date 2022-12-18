Hustle and bustle of gardeners for Tet holiday preparation

These days, the hustle and bustle of farmers who grow flowers and ornamental plants to serve the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) market are easily seen in flower villages across the country.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the average temperature of the whole country this year is higher than the average for many years, which helps flowers in the North to bloom more beautifully. However, floods and rains hit the Central region which will make gardeners work harder; worse, apricot flowers in some places bloom earlier, making gardeners feel despair. Elsewhere in the South, especially the flower baskets in the Mekong Delta, Da Lat tow in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong are promising a good season and a good price.