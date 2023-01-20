Hotlines to report traffic law violations on Tet holiday announced

The National Traffic Safety Committee has just announced the hotline for transport activities and traffic safety on the Lunar New Year holiday.



To report law breaking activities related to road traffic such as overloading, fare overpricing, running in wrong routes, picking up passengers at illegal locations, controlling vehicle in drunk status, traffic congestion and accidents, citizens can dial the hotline of the Traffic Police Department (under the Public Security Ministry) at 0995.67.67.67 or 069.2342608.

To report congestion at train and coach stations, fare overpricing or fare selling problems, vehicle running in wrong routes, citizens can call the hotline of the Division of Transport, Vehicles and Drivers Management (under the Department for Roads of Vietnam) at 1900.599.870 (extension 2).

To report inadequacies in traffic organization, overloading, traffic congestion on expressways and highways, citizens can dial the hotline of the Division of Managing and Maintaining Traffic Infrastructure (under the Department for Roads of Vietnam) at 1900.599.870 (extension 1).

To report other traffic-related aspects, citizens can call these hotlines: 0865367565 (Vietnam Railway Authority); 0916.562.119 (the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam); 0942.107.474 (Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration); and 0914.689.576 (Vietnam Maritime Administration).

Also, to report traffic order and safety, traffic accidents in general, citizens can dial the number of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee at 081.9115911.

The National Traffic Safety Committee asked that the local authorities publicize their own hotline on their formal e-portal so that residents there can contact when in need to report problems within the power of these authorities.

Citizens are reminded that before dial to report traffic-related issues, they should prepare sufficient and valid information on time and location, vehicle license, description of the law breaking activity. They are advised to send message to ensure the precision, safety, and convenience.