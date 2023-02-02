Hospital for Tropical Diseases yet to have SARS-CoV-2 culture process

The Department of Preventive Medicine gave a response to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health's proposal to permit HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases to perform SARS-CoV-2 cell culture-related procedures.

Particularly, the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health received an official letter from the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases with attached documents related to the proposal of re-granting the certificate of biosafety level 3 laboratory.

However, the report in 2022 stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases did not conduct any SARS-CoV-2 testing and has not had any practical processs related to the isolation and cell culture of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to submit to competent authorities for approval.

For this reason, the Municipal Department of Health was assigned to direct the provision of reports about the inspection and review of the biosafety level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases according to the Government's regulations on biosafety standards at the laboratory.

According to the Department of Preventive Medicine, the Ministry of Health assigned the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, which has a BSL-3 Laboratory for culturing and isolating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to perform surveillance and research serving for epidemic prevention and fighting in case of necessity.

The department suggested the HCMC Department of Health direct eligible units closely coordinate with the City Pasteur Institute toward agreement according to regulations.