Homeland Spring 2023 slated for January 14

The annual Homeland Spring, the biggest external and cultural event held for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the Lunar New Year festival, will take place in Hanoi on January 14, with about 3,000 people taking part, including 1,000 OVs.

The information was revealed by deputy head of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Mai Phan Dung during a press conference in Hanoi on December 28.

As part of the programme, traditional activities will be held such as incense offering, release of carps, tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, meetings with Party and State leaders, and Vietnamese cuisine festival.

The President will extend New Year wishes to participants during a music show which will be broadcast live on the national Vietnam Television, its digital platforms or mobile app.

Its sideline activities will begin from January 13, including a workshop of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Affairs with OVs on legal regulations for them, a meeting with leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to honour outstanding OVs, a spring fair with trade, investment and tourism promotion activities in Hanoi, an exchange at the national radio The Voice of Vietnam, and release of carps at Ao Sen based in Thang Long Imperial Citadel which will be hosted by the President.

Held for the first time in 2008, the program is a joint effort between the Foreign Ministry, several agencies and localities.