Home Hanoi Xuan 2023 flower street closes

The Home Hanoi Xuan ( Spring ) 2023 flower street with its theme of “Wonderful Tet Universe” was officially closed last night (the eighth day of the first lunar month of 2023) after the 20-day operation.

This was one of the most interesting destinations during the Tet holiday, attracting a large number of tourists to visit and take photos and experience.

Many different flower trees from localities of Vietnam, including ripe paddy fields from Dong Thap Muoi to canola of the Northern region were gathered at the Home Hanoi Xuan 2023 flower street, creating a brilliant picture of spring days.

The flower street contributed to boosting consumption, implementing market stabilization, serving shopping demand and creating an experience space for residents in the capital city of Hanoi and visitors during every Tet holiday.

There were some photos at Home Hanoi Xuan 2023 flower street.