Zero-VND mini supermarkets bring happy Tet for the poor in HCMC

People are shopping at a Zero-VND mini market. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Lam My Le, 71 in Phu Nhuan District said that she bought many things to prepare for Tet holidays, such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, soy sauce, cashew nuts, Chinese sausage, canned food, and glutinous rice used for making “banh tet” (a traditional Vietnamese New Year cake).



She was presented a VND400,000 (US$17.6) voucher to purchase the essentials. It is the first time she shopped in a supermarket offering a wide variety of food and household products organized into sections and shelves.

The poor woman diagnosed with breast cancer and diabetes mellitus is earning a living by working as a domestic helper by the hour. She is living alone and usually buys food at a traditional market. She doesn't often buy anything and stay at home during Tet holidays.

Ms. Le Thi Hao, 70 was also confused about choosing items placing on the shelves. It was the first time she came to a supermarket instead of usually going to small traditional market near her house. The charity mini supermarket’s workers wholeheartedly guided her to select commodities.

Needy people are presented a VND400,000 (US$17.6) voucher to purchase essentials for the upcoming Tet.

Six Zero-VND mini supermarkets simultaneously opened on January 8 in districts of Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi providing food and essential daily items to poor people on the upcoming Tet holidays.

The markets selling more than 50 essential items at fixed prices open in the early morning and run until 5 p.m at the weekend from January 8-21. Every family has been presented a VND400,000 (US$17.6) voucher to purchase essentials for the upcoming Tet.

The markets are part of the 32 ones that will be organized in districts across the city by the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), and the HCMC Association of Women Entrepreneurs (HAWEE).

Director of PNJ Le Tri Thong said that the organization board of the program hopes to bring a happy Tet for disadvantaged families.

Chairwoman of the board of directors of PNJ cum president of the HAWEE, Cao Thi Ngoc Dung said that the supermarkets have been hurriedly organized to create favorable conditions for people to shop and enjoy a happy Tet as the Lunar New Year Festival approaches. The organization board hopes to receive more support from collectives and individuals to bring a happy Tet for more needy households.

As of now, the program has received a donation worth nearly VND12 billion (US$529,000). The organization board plans to open six more Zero-VND mini supermarkets in other provinces and cities.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Ngo Thanh Son said that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a big loss of the people life. The city has more than 2,200 children orphaned by the disease, including 115 those whose parents died of Covid-19, and 383 old people who is living alone because of losing family members due to the pandemic. Many individuals, organizations and businesses in HCMC have contributed money, efforts and time to help disadvantaged families overcome the hardest times of their life. The program has a special significance in helping needy people a warm Tet.

By Nguyen An – Translated by Kim Khanh