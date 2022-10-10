“Youth with digital transformation, creativity and startup” festival launched

The participating units sign cooperation agreements on digital transformation.



At the event, many young participants took part in training courses on digital transformatio n, creativity and startup, learned about the experience of digital transformation, the use of information technology in business, and introduced new applications for digital transformation to support startups.

Young people also joined an exchange on the application of digital transformation in business and startup activities, promoting creative ideas with speakers and entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC launched community digitalization teams of districts and offered tools for making a living to disadvantaged youth.

The Vietnam Medical Association (VMA) and the Vietnam Young Physicians Association signed a cooperation agreement on implementing the “Improving the quality of grass-root healthcare facilities” program.

Under the agreement, the Vietnam Young Physicians Association will use IT in carrying out training programs via the platform “Y360-medical community learns and reads”, especially an online training platform featuring a system of learner’s ability measurement and evaluation and allowing medical workers post for free.

The program is expected to take place in three years. The first phase running from 2021-2023 will include targets of providing online training courses on improving knowledge and skills of more than 20,000 healthcare workers and granting certificates of training completion.





By Hong Hai, Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh