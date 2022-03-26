Youth voters in HCMC propose building science park, science museum

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)



Today, the Standing Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to meet young voters in 2022 to listen to the thoughts and aspirations of young people while promoting the creativity, dynamism and dedication of young voters for the city’s development and the country’s growth.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that young people in the southern metropolis - the pioneering force in many fields and labor forces - have contributed to the city’s development in implementing general and specific plans of development by 2025, by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Therefore, the Standing Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City always recognizes and appreciates the contribution of young voters to the development of the city.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP) City leaders often expect to meet outstanding young voters in various fields for listening to young people’s thoughts, aspirations, and opinions of young voters to contribute to the development of the city and the country.

Taking heed of scientific research, voter Tran Duc Su, Deputy Director of the Center for Young Science and Technology Development, spoke that currently, present science and technology mechanisms and institutions are lacking, especially young science space, science park, science museum for young people and students.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City needs to build creative spaces and young science parks and a science museum where union members, young people and students can carry out tests to satisfy their passion for science.

In respect of scientific research, voter Tran Duc Su also suggested that HCMC should have the policy to support young intellectuals in scientific research because young people have great potential for scientific research.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City needs to have a fund mechanism to support young people with a passion for scientific research.

Last but not least, the biggest southern city also needs to have artificial intelligence training programs right from high schools to create a high-quality human resource in the future.

Sharing the same interest in promoting scientific and technological research among students of universities and colleges, Voter Ngo Le Manh Hieu, Party Secretary of the Youth Union of the University of Economics and Law under the Ho Chi Minh National University suggested for application of digital technology to connect prestigious scientists at home and abroad with research groups of students as well as the connection of business networks to support the output of research products of young people.

Interested in digital transformation, Dr. Le Duy Tan, Lecturer at Faculty of Information Technology, International University under the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, suggested that HCMC should focus on digitizing data, connecting database systems and having policies to develop artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and blockchain.

High-quality human resource is one of the key factors; thus, Dr. Le Duy Tan suggested that it is necessary to promote human resource training for digital transformation, especially in the fields of education and healthcare.

Do Pham Nguyet Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union of the Biomedical Research Center, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine (Photo: SGGP)

Voter Do Pham Nguyet Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union of the Biomedical Research Center, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, suggested that city leaders pay attention to issues of public health development, the role of Ho Chi Minh City in the training of medical personnel to meet patients’ needs and integration.

She expected to develop a family doctor model to take care of city dwellers’ healthcare at home. Moreover, the emergency center 115 and emergency network will be invested more to provide timely medical treatment for residents.

Voter Vo Tran Thanh Phuong, a teacher at Bau Sen Primary School in District 5 expressed concern that, in the past time, many cases related to violence, accidents and injuries occurred in families whose victims are children. Ho Chi Minh City has had solutions for child violence at schools but not at families.

He proposed Ho Chi Minh City to quickly have a project on mental health care for students. In particular, the model of psychological counseling room in schools should receive much more attention from responsible agencies.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy