Young people to play important role in city’s development

A seminar on ‘The role of youth in the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City socio-economic recovery and development program for the period 2022-2025’ was held.

Speaking at the seminar, Secretary Nguyen Dang Khoa said that the Covid-19 pandemic since its outbreak until now has produced negative effects economy and social life not only Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam but also in the world.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the coronavirus caused the Gross Regional Domestic Product index to decline; for instance, in 2019 it reached 8.32 percent but it declined by 1.39 percent in 2020 and by 6.78 percent in 2021.

The Secretary expected to listen to more opinions to improve policies and concretize solutions for socio-economic recovery and development in Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time with the emphasis on the role of the Youth Union and each member and youth in participating in their own localities, agencies, and units.

At the seminar, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment proposed several recommendations on a joint mechanism between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces in the southern key economic region.

Regarding the improvement of the investment environment, cutting 30 percent of administrative procedures for domestic investment and foreign-invested investment, a representative of the youth union of the Department of Planning and Investment said that over the years, the Department has made continuous efforts in administrative reform to improve competitiveness among provinces.

In the coming time, this department believes that it is necessary to continue to shorten the time to carry out administrative procedures. Specifically, to issue a new Investment Registration Certificate from 15 days to 10 days, to adjust the investment certificate from 10 days to 7 days and the notice of capital contribution/share purchase/contribution from 15 days to 10 days.

At the same time, the Department has promoted online public services on the website of the Department of Planning and Investment.

Along with that, youth union members can participate in reviewing and proposing to promptly solve institutional bottlenecks in many fields, contributing to perfecting the institutions related to urban government organization, decentralization, and authorization mechanisms. At the same time, the Department promotes the application of information technology in performing tasks, increases the rate of using online public services, contributes to building digital government and smart city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Development Research Institute Phan Thuy Kieu mentioned it is necessary to have specific and quality youth projects to contribute to the units participating in economic recovery and development.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Ngoc Tan from the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City said that the Youth Union must propose policies to find solutions for the achievement of the dual goals of growth and budget revenue.

According to Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Tan, the epidemic situation is still complicated, the actual socio-economic situation is always changing, so the program of socio-economic recovery and development of Ho Chi Minh City will have some unsuitable points. The role of youth unions and union members is to research to find out the inappropriate points, from which to have solutions to adapt.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan