Workshop suggests energy efficiency solutions for HCMC

James Gilman, Director of Reconciliation and Inclusive Development Office at USAID, addresses the workshop in HCMC on July 21. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc said HCMC is an economic and financial hub of Vietnam and also home to a large number of high-rises. Together with economic growth, energy demand has been growing fast recently.



The industry and trade sector of HCMC is working to promote efficient energy use in every social aspect and reduce energy intensity in economic sectors. In particular, it will boost the application of energy saving solutions at energy-intensive establishments and industries towards the goal of green growth and sustainable development, she noted.



James Gilman, Director of Reconciliation and Inclusive Development Office at USAID, said the economy of Vietnam is expanding strongly and now has growing demand for energy.



Developing clean and renewable energy, together with applying energy saving technologies and solutions, will help reduce input costs and increase efficiency for businesses and the economy as a whole. Besides, it is also an urgent issue in not only Vietnam but also many other countries, he went on.



He affirmed USAID pledges to coordinate with Vietnam to boost clean and renewable energy sources, adding that it will assist the country’s ministries, sectors and businesses to build a sustainable energy industry for green growth and environmental protection.



According to the Department of Industry and Trade, HCMC consumes about 25 billion kWh of electricity each year, accounting for some 10 percent of the total nationwide.



The workshop was part of the International Exhibition on Electrical Technology and Equipment - Vietnam ETE 2022, and the International Exhibition on Products, Technologies of Energy Saving and Green Power - Enertec Expo 2022 that are underway in HCMC.







VNA