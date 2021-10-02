Workers invited to stay in HCMC for economic recovery

Workers flee to their hometowns (Photo: SGGP)

After the difficult time, jobless workers in the southern biggest city are trying to flee to their hometowns, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said that the city will provide the best conditions for those who come to the city to live, study and work as labor shortage burdens factory restart.

The Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control held a press conference chaired by Mr. Hai to provide information on controlling and adjusting preventive measures against the Covid-19 epidemic for gradual ease of social distancing.

At the event, Mr. Hai stressed the city highly appreciates workers who are engaged in material production to create material wealth for the development of Ho Chi Minh City. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City always creates the best conditions for workers to work in the city.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City has made an effort to build dormitories, amusement parks, preschools and primary schools for children of workers to help reassure workers about their children’s education. Additionally, HCMC authorities convinced landlords to reduce rents for migrant laborers.

The Deputy Head emphasized that when implementing the Directive 18, Ho Chi Minh City encouraged laborers to stay in the city because many services, shops, factories and businesses have resumed their operation again from October 1. At this time, the southern city desperately needs workers.

According to him, city administrations will create favorable conditions for migrant laborers to work and live in the city. Furthermore, the city continues disbursing the third support package to poverty-stricken people.

Mr. Hai affirmed city authorities will coordinate with provinces to bring workers, who wish to return to their hometown, home. Over the past time, Ho Chi Minh City has transported 37,000 people back to their hometown. Ho Chi Minh City has coordinated with the provinces to bring people home in a thoughtful way.

Regarding travels of city dwellers, Mr. Hai emphasized that while traveling, drivers must comply with the provisions of Directive 18 which require people to show their QR code by using the VNEID application and QR code showing their vaccination history.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong