Workers gradually return to HCMC

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)







During the past time, Binh Tan District performed support programs for those workers who have not left the city and just returned to the factories. Binh Tan District is accelerating the interests’ settlement for workers in accordance with Resolution No.68, Resolution No.116 of the Government on supporting employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic from the unemployment insurance fund. During the past time, Binh Tan District performed support programs for those workers who have not left the city and just returned to the factories.





After the review process, around 80,000 workers of 139 enterprises have returned to their works, reaching over 80 percent. Meanwhile, around 16,000 workers of PouYuen Company are trapping at the Mekong Delta provinces due to Covid-19 prevention and control regulations. It is expected that around 13,000 to 14,000 workers in Long An Province would come back to the company for work by the end of the month.Besides, rental house owners in Thu Duc City and Hoc Mon District said that there are only a few available rooms as more and more employees have returned to the city and rented rooms to continue their jobs.Many workers who have returned to their hometown would like to come back to the city soon for work.

By Van Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong