WB pledges further support to HCMC

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro (L)



At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his sincere thanks to WB for supporting Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly. He hoped to receive advice and suggestions from Ms. Manuela V. Ferro in helping the city prevent and control the pandemic as part of its economy recovery plan.

The municipal government will continuously coordinate with ministries and State agencies to solve problems and strengthen the process of projects assisted by WB, such as the second phase of an environmental sanitation project, the Green Transport Development and Development Policy Operation. In the post-pandemic period, the city and WB joined hands to establish a task force to check strategies and main works for creating implementation plans, he said.

For her part, World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro said that WB pledged not only to provide financial support, but also pay attention to challenges of slow disbursement, sectors of cooperation between the two sides, technological consultancy, consultancy of policy, and share realistic experience and further deepen cooperation through the establishment of the mutual task force.

On this occasion, HCMC and WB launched another mutual task force of 60 international specialists, 65 members of the city including eight leaders of the departments to provide advice and suggestions, suggestions for the municipal authorities.







By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh