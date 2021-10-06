Warnings over rising crime rates as Covid-19 restrictions end

IIn the first nine months, the municipal police crack down on more than 2,000 criminal cases and arrest 2,081 people. (Photo: SGGP)

In the first days of lockdown relaxation, some individuals have called themselves police to require residents display essential papers and the screenshot of “Covid Green Card” with a personal QR code on mobile phone and then snatched the phone from their hands.



The public security departments warned people to only present the necessary documents to police officers in military uniform in public areas, protect their property and keep expensive items.

Major General Le Hong Nam, director of the municipal Department of Public Security said that the department has asked the local units to tighten measures against crimes and criminals that may increase, and strengthen patrol, inspection and control duties.

In the first nine months, HCMC recorded 2,891 criminal cases. The municipal police cracked down on more than 2,000 cases and arrested 2,081 people.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh