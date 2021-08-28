Wards’ leaders take responsibility for inadequate supply of food to local people

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) talks with workers who have to stay at a construction site during social distancing measures. (Photo: SGGP)



The City HCMC Party Committee’s Vice Secretary made an inspection of Covid-19 prevention and control activities, and the support of food shopping for the local residents in wards of 3 and 5 in District 11 on August 27.

He noted that leaders of wards have to pay attention to building plans ensuring healthcare benefits and social security for the people, including providing essentials goods, shopping for food and caring for F0 cases treated and quarantined at home during social distancing period.

He visited and learned about the living of the locals in the alley No.319 on Lac Long Quan Street in Ward 3 where a large population are living in poverty.

He extended his sincere thanks to owners of rental accommodations for low-wage workers and poor people who have reduced rental fees for needy people amid the pandemic.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) visits local residents in the alley No.319 on Lac Long Quan Street in District 11's Ward 3 . Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai (L) talks with low-income workers in a rental accommodation in District 11. The City HCMC Party Committee’s Vice Secretary visits military officers who are shopping for food for the local people in the blocked sites in District 11. Local residents express their opinions on the support of food shopping with the city's leader.

