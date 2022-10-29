Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Attending the opening ceremony were Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), Nguyen Thanh Trung.

On the Korean side, Governor of North Gyeongsang Province Lee Cheol-woo, Chairman of the International Parliamentarian Friendship Association under the Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gyeongsangbuk Province Hang Chang-hwa and Kwon Sun Chil, Deputy Consul General of the South Korean Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City were seen at the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Hoan emphasized that the relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of South Korea is growing strongly in many fields, from politics to economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Korea is currently the largest investor in Vietnam, the second largest development cooperation, tourism, labor partner and the third largest trading partner of Vietnam.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan affirmed that the Vietnam - Korea Culture, Trade and Investment Exchange Week in Ho Chi Minh City contributes to enriching activities to celebrate 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Korea.

On the Korean side, Deputy Consul General Kwon Sun Chil said that the Vietnam - Korea Culture, Trade and Investment Exchange Week in the southern metropolis creates an opportunity to further promote the friendly relationship between the two countries and also to find a way to restore trade and investment between the two countries after two years of epidemic impact.

Earlier, on the afternoon of the same day, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan received Mr. Lee Cheol-woo, Governor of Gyeongsangbuk Province, who is visiting and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Van Dung had a meeting with Chairman of the International Parliamentarian Friendship Association under the Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gyeongsangbuk Province Hang Chang-hwa and paid a courtesy visit on his visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnam–Republic of South Korea Culture, Trade and Investment Week will take place from October 28 to November 1.

By Van Do – Translated by Anh Quan