Vietnamese families adopt 50 Laotian, Cambodian students in HCMC

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran (C) and Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Ngo Van Luan (3rd, L) attend the event. Under the program, 34 Vietnamese families adopted 50 Laotian and Cambodian students to support them during their time studying and living in HCMC.



The program also aims to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthentje traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries.

By Minh Nghia – Translated by Kim Khanh