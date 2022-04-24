  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnamese families adopt 50 Laotian, Cambodian students in HCMC

SGGP
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC coordinated with the HCMC Youth Union and the social and political organizations of the city to hold the “Vietnamese families, and Laotian and Cambodian students who are studying in HCMC” 2022 program on April 23.
Vietnamese families adopt 50 Laotian, Cambodian students in HCMC ảnh 1 Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran (C) and Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Ngo Van Luan (3rd, L) attend the event.
Under the program, 34 Vietnamese families adopted 50 Laotian and Cambodian students to support them during their time studying and living in HCMC.
The program also aims to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthentje  traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries.

By Minh Nghia – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more