Vietnam, US to deepen cooperation relations

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents a gift to the United States Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc E. Knapper. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the authorities and people of HCMC, the City Party Chief expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by the Government of the US in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in HCMC.



He hoped that the cooperation programs in the fields of economy, energy, and education will further strengthen relations between the two sides.

Mr. Nen highly appreciated the cooperation relations of HCMC and the US that have been deepened much more across a wide range of sectors not only in the trading sector.

He hoped that Mr. Marc E. Knapper would boost the implementation of cooperation programs to create favorable conditions for investors of the two sides during his new term.

For his part, the United States Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc E. Knapper affirmed that the two countries currently have cooperation programs in the sectors of the digital economy, digital transformation, and the US is willing to join hands with Vietnam to boost the implementation of these projects to be stronger and more effective.

On this occasion, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented the best-known novel titled Thoi Xa Vang (A Time Far Past) by writer Le Luu to the US Ambassador to Vietnam.

Mr. Knapper also handed over another book about California featuring an introduction to the history and the heritage of this State.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh