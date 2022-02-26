Vietnam, US strengthen cooperation in clean energy development

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Mr. John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (Photo: SGGp/Viet Dung)
The city Party Chief welcomed Mr. John Kerry on this visit with his new role of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and sincerely thanked the US Government and people for sharing and timely supporting Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular in the fight against the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave.At the meeting, Mr. Nen called on US companies to increase their investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City, especially in the field of clean energy production in the context that the world is accelerating the target of reducing emissions under the Paris Agreement while Ho Chi Minh City is one of the places heavily affected by climate change.
The city Party Chief agreed with Mr. John Kerry about Vietnam's great potential in clean energy sources such as wind power, solar power, hydropower. This affirmed the huge need for clean energy cooperation and development between Ho Chi Minh City and the United States in particular and between Vietnam and the US in general.
Mr. John Kerry affirmed that Vietnam would be likely to become a world-leading country in this field, attracting large investment sources from foreign enterprises.
Besides, the United States also wanted to strengthen cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in climate change response in the Mekong Delta, especially impacts of sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion.