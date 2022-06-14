Vietnam Urban Sustainable Development Forum 2022 to take place in Hanoi

It is expected that the Vietnam Urban Sustainable Development Forum 2022 will attract the attention and participation of more than 1,500 domestic and international delegates, aiming to become one of the largest annual forums on urban sustainable development in Vietnam.



With the theme ‘Sustainable urban development towards green, smart cities, adaptation to climate change, prevention, and control of natural disasters and epidemics’ , the forum will include one high-level forum session, chaired by leaders of the Party, National Assembly, and Government taking place on June 17 followed by four seminars on June 16 and 17.

In particular, at the plenary session, reports will center around the issues of perfecting institutions, policies, and actions to implement Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW on planning, construction, management and development of sustainable urban development in Vietnam to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Moreover, participants also discuss international experience in improving urban governance capacity, developing green, smart, sustainable, and adaptive cities in Vietnam, and experience in building and developing the model of industrial - urban - service zones.

Meanwhile, seminars will focus on main topics including urban construction, domestic and international connected smart city chain, synchronous and effective integration of urban reconstruction and digital transformation in association with the vision of sustainable urban development as well as perfecting institutions and policies to promote urbanization and sustainable urban development and new urban models.

Additionally, they will talk about the promotion of economic transformation in urban areas.

In addition to thematic seminars, within the forum, there will be technology exhibitions and technology investment connections to comprehensive urban development in Vietnam.





By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan