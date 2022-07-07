Vietnam, India have a lot of opportunities to foster cooperation

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Ambassador of India to Vietnam Pranay Verma.



The city’s Party Chief expressed his sincere thanks for the warm and respectful welcome by Indian leaders and people to the delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials during a five-day official visit to India from June 19-23, presenting a vivid demonstration of the friendship and special solidarity between the two countries.

During the visit, the city’s delegation attended an inauguration ceremony of the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi. HCMC will inaugurate a statue of Indian national hero Mahatma Gandhi in the center of the southern metropolis in the coming time.

Mr. Nen emphasized that the high-level mutual visits, political and cultural events have contributed to deepening and tightening bilateral relations in various fields.

He hoped Ambassador of India to Vietnam Pranay Verma will continue to foster Vietnam-India relations in general, and HCMC-India particularly during his term.

Ambassador of India to Vietnam Pranay Verma highly appreciated the official visit to India led by Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. Vietnam is one of the important partners of India. Two-way trade between Vietnam and India in 2021 reached nearly US$14 billion and is expected to achieve US$15 billion this year.

He also expressed respect for placing a statue of Indian national hero Mahatma Gandhi in District 1’s Tao Dan Park in HCMC and the support of leaders and people of HCMC in organizing the 8th International Day of Yoga that took place at Nguyen Hue Walking Street on June 21 with the participation of 1,000 people.

By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh