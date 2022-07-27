Vietnam holds special position in US’s Indo-Pacific strategy: diplomat

Phan Van Mai (R), Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, hosts Marie C. Damour, outgoing US Consult General to the city (Photo: sggp.org.vn)



At the reception, Mai lauded the role of the Consulate General regarding its coordination with US representative agencies and opening up myriad trade and investment opportunities for US firms in the southern metropolis.

Mentioning his recent visit to the US, he said the sides have tremendous collaboration potential in digital transformation, smart city building, renewable energy, urban management, infrastructure construction, education and health.HCMC wants to learn from Los Angeles’ smart city model and calls on big US companies to invest in the city, the official noted.For her part, Damour said US firms hope to join more cooperation projects with the Vietnamese southern economic hub.She informed her host that the US peace corps will come to the city next year for joint activities in English language education and people-to-people exchange promotion.The diplomat was then presented with the HCMC medal for her contributions over the past tenure.

Vietnamplus