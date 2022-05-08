Vietnam Fatherland Front petitions for history to be compulsory subject

At the online conference (Photo: SGGP)

On May 8, the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front held the twelfth online conference to give opinions on the draft report summarizing the opinions and recommendations of voters and the people to send to the third session of the fifteenth National Assembly.

According to the draft report summarizing opinions and recommendations of voters and residents in the third session of the fifteenth National Assembly, voters and people expressed their trust in the determination of the Party and State, especially General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong for the Party building and rectification, the fight against corruption and negativity non-stop with no ‘restricted areas and exceptions’ in fighting corruption.

Voters and people advocated the policy of establishing a Steering Committee for Anti-corruption in provinces. The Party and the State will continue to drastically direct the inspection, investigation, prosecution, and public trial of major corruption cases, and strictly handle wrongdoing leaders in departments and agencies including senior officials.

For instance, the case of raising the price of a Covid-19 test kit at Viet A Technology Company, the case of taking bribes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the case of manipulating the stock market at FLC Group, and unusual land auction and fraudulent bond issuance by Tan Hoang Minh Group...

At the same time, the Party and the State should consider the issuance of discipline on many high-ranking officials, both incumbent and retired.

In addition to the achievements, voters and people expressed their worries about five issues comprising difficulties and challenges caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, slow progress in allocating and disbursing public investment capital and support packages for socio-economic recovery and development, substandard living conditions of residents in remote and isolated areas, contribution of civil servants and officials to violations.

Additionally, voters are disgruntled and strongly condemn the violations of the law in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic, especially in the procurement of equipment and consumables, covered by officials and party members.

Therefore, voters expected authorities to continue to expand the investigation, clarify and strictly handle the individuals and organizations that commit wrongdoing, avoid the crime; publicity and transparency of investigation and trial results for people's supervision.

Plus, the progress of implementing national key programs is still slow. Many existing potential risks are seen in the operations of the stock market, bond issuance, and real estate market. Moreover, several projects that have been assigned have not been implemented or have been delayed for many years, resulting in a waste of land resources.

Moreover, voters said that they are worried about a part of workers withdrawing one-time social insurance due to immediate difficulties.

Finally, voters voiced their concern over the fact that history becomes an elective subject in high schools, which may cause unpredictable consequences. They said some countries with similar cultures to Vietnam such as China, Japan, and Korea have made history a compulsory subject in the general education curriculum.

On the basis of synthesizing opinions and recommendations of voters and people nationwide, the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front proposed to the Party and State to pay attention to five contents including adequate investment in the health system, especially in grassroots health and preventive medicine and soon amend socialization mechanisms and policies in the health sector, the implementation of the three national key programs because these programs mainly affect rural areas.

Last but not least, the Ministry of Education and Training was proposed to have a comprehensive evaluation of the history subject in high schools.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan