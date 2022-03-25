Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation in various fields

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents a gift to Chinese Consul General to HCMC Wu Jun. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the City’s Party Chief extended condolences to the Chinese leader and victims’ families over the tragic plane crash that happened in southern China’s Guangxi region. The accident occured when plane was flying from Kunming of Yunnan province to Guangzhou on March 21.



He highly appreciated outstanding contribution of Mr. Wu Jun in strengthening cooperation relations between Vietnam and China in general, Chinese localities and HCMC particularly in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Nen expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by the Chinese Government and people of China in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in HCMC.

He wished that the Chinese diplomat will continue to gain new successes in his new position and help strengthen collaboration between Vietnam and China.

For his part, Mr. Wu Jun thanked HCMC's leaders and administration for creating optimal conditions and supporting him to fulfill his tasks. He hoped that the municipal authorities will continue to create advantages for more than 2,000 Chinese businesses that are investing in HCMC and neighboring localities.

After reaching a high vaccination rate , China will relax covid-19 restrictions to create favorable conditions for the cooperation between the two countries, HCMC and Chinese localities. The sister-city relationship between HCMC and Chinese provinces and cities is the foundation for the two sides to enhance coordination in various fields, he said.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh