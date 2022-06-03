Vietnam and Sweden cooperate on sustainable energy

Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan at the event The program takes place on June 2 and 3. Swedish corporations operating in Vietnam such as ABB, Ericsson, H&M, IKEA have shared their experiences and typical solutions to benefit Vietnam and the Vietnam - Sweden partnership.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the Vietnamese Government has been paying attention to climate change.

At the United Nations Climate Change Summit in 2021 (COP26), the Vietnamese Prime Minister made strong commitments with 150 countries around the world to bring net emissions to zero by 2050.

Sharing visions and implementing activities to promote sustainable development is very important in the context that the world is witnessing great transformations and the prevalence of non-traditional threats.

Diseases, pollution, and environmental degradation, water scarcity are threatening economic growth and the quality of life of people around the world. The Southeast Asian country in general and Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, is also impacted.

Therefore, Mr. Hoan emphasized that sustainable development is no longer an option but the only way to go. In addition to making the most of its resources, Ho Chi Minh City is ready to cooperate with Swedish partners as well as the international community in the aspects of green finance, green technology, and improving competitiveness.

By Minh Hai - Translated by Anh Quan