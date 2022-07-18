Vice President of HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations takes new mission

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hands over the appointment decision to Ms. Tran Hoang Khanh Van.



Ms. Tran Hoang Khanh Van was born in 1982 in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City. She got a Master in Business Administration, Bachelor of English and Bachelor of Politics.

Ms. Van used to take the role of the head of the International Department of the Municipal Youth Union, Secretary of District 10’s Youth Union, Director of District 10’s Children's House, Standing Deputy Secretary of District 10’s Youth Union. From November of 2018 up to now, Ms. Khanh Van was Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations.Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hoped that Ms. Khanh Van would continue to give contributions to the activities of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations in the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong