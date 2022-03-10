Vice Chairman requests to accelerate smart city projects

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc at the meeting



He made the statement at a meeting to approve the work plan and assign tasks to the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 yesterday.

Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications Le Quoc Cuong suggested that the city continue to pay attention and direct the Department of Information and Communications and other departments to focus and be determined to effectively implement the city's digital transformation plan and their plan. In particular, related agencies must take heed of the Smart City Operation Center to ensure investment procedures for ongoing projects.

The Department of Planning and Investment and responsible agencies should work together for consulting the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to arrange medium-term public investment capital for the period 2021-2025 for projects in the IT field, especially projects on the list of implementing the smart city project.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc asked relevant departments to quickly deal with the recommendations of the Department of Information and Communications to accelerate smart city projects and technology projects of the city.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc also emphasized that the Information Security Center is one of the four pillars of a smart city construction; thereby, the Department of Information and Communications needs to soon arrange personnel apparatus, technical means, as well as provide information security services and legal procedures.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Anh Quan