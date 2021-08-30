

To implement the Prime Minister’s directions on strengthening measures against Covid-19, Vice Chairman Duc cum Vice Head of the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control signed a document on the establishment of steering committees for Covid-19 prevention in wards and communes

Under the Vice Chairman’s document, chairpersons in peoples’ committees in communes and wards to set up the steering committees to administer the fight against Covid-19. Chairpersons in wards and communes must be heads of the steering committees while party secretaries are political commissars and members of people’s committees are supporting forces.

The People's Committees of wards, communes focus on ensuring social security, so that no resident is deprived of food or clothing, especially paying attention to rental houses, poor residential areas, and apartments. Local leaders must provide food for residents in the next 10 days. The People's Committee in districts and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will give support packages to steering committees in wards and Thu Duc City respectively. At the same time, local administrations must give the sum of VND1.5 million as a part of the second package to poor households. Additionally, they must supply foodstuffs, health care to residents.

Last but not least, people’s committees in wards and communes must carry out Covid-19 tests on all city dwellers and medical workers must pay visits to houses of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms to give medical bags.

If steering committees in wards and communes bump into any difficulties, they should report to the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee.

By Linh Khue - Translated by Anh Quan