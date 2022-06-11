At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Hoan said this at the meeting with Pamela Phan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia for the International Trade Administration, who led the mission on behalf of the U.S. Department of Commerce yesterday.

On behalf of the city's leaders, Mr. Vo Van Hoan welcomed the working visit of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia for the International Trade Administration and US businesses.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan said that Ms. Pamela Phan's concern about developing green and clean energy in the city is very relevant to the current reality. The city has implemented many solutions for greener production to fulfill the government's commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Ho Chi Minh City always creates favorable conditions for foreign investors to invest and do long-term business as well as to cooperate with US partners in promoting activities in the field of clean energy.

Ms. Pamela Phan highly appreciated the cooperation between the municipal People's Committee and the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City in organizing activities between US partners, especially in the field of technology development and smart city building. In the coming time, the two sides need to have specific activities to connect businesses in the same field.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged directions to promote cooperation between US businesses and Vietnamese partners and Ho Chi Minh City businesses in the field of renewable energy development and CO2 emission reduction.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Anh Quan