Veteran Party members presented 75-year Party membership badges

The City Party Chief expressed wish of good health and longevity for two veteran Party members and acknowledged their outstanding contribution to the city’s growth. He hoped the senior people will continue to be shining examples for next generations.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) presents the 75-year Party membership badge to Party member To Buu Giam. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. To Buu Giam was born in 1927 in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang. He was Party member of the Central Office for South Vietnam during wartime and administrative assistant of Party and State leaders, including Pham Hung, Nguyen Van Linh, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Le Kha Phieu and Nguyen Van Kinh.

Mrs. Mac Kim Cuc was born in 1928 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho into a family of revolutionary tradition. She joined the uprising and youth union activities at the age of 17. In 1954, she assembled in the North and took different positions.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents the 75-year Party membership badge to Party member Mac Kim Cuc. (Photo: SGGP)

