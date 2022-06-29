Vehicles to be temporarily banned from downtown area in July beginning

This temporary vehicle ban is to ensure traffic order during the 46th anniversary of city name change from Saigon – Gia Dinh to Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2022) and the events to honor the role of family in social life in HCMC. These activities will be held on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1. Therefore, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 30 and July 1-2, all vehicles are temporarily banned on this street.

The alternative routes are as follows:

- Vehicles move from Le Thanh Ton St. – Ton Duc Thang St. – Dong Khoi St.

- Vehicles move from Ton Duc Thang St. – Pasteur St. – Le Thanh Ton St. – Ham Nghi St. or from Ton Duc Thang St. – Me Linh Roundabout – Hai Ba Trung St. – Le Thanh Ton St.

Drivers need to comply with the instructions of the traffic police or the traffic signal system as they travel through the above-mentioned areas.

People living or working in the event areas should contact the HCMC Department of Culture & Sports (at the address of 164 Dong Khoi St. in Ben Nghe Ward, District 1) for support on traffic needs.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Vien Hong