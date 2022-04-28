Vehicles to be banned from driving through city center during holidays

Illustrative photo



Particularly, vehicles will be restricted from traveling through some streets of Le Duan, Dong Khoi, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Le Thanh Ton, Ton Duc Thang, Vo Van Kiet, the road under Khanh Hoi Bridge, Nguyen Huu Canh, Dien Bien Phu, Sai Gon Bridge and Hanoi Highway within two hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 30.

Starting from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on April 30, Ho Chi Minh City will ban all vehicles to drive on Le Duan Street, a section from Pham Ngoc Thach to Pasteur Street; restrict means of transport on Nguyen Binh Khiem Street, a section from Le Duan Street to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street and a section from Nguyen Binh Khiem Street to Pasteur Street.Drivers need to comply with the instructions of the traffic police or the traffic signal system as they travel through the above-mentioned areas.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong