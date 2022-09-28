Vehicle ban on Nguyen Huu Canh overpass

Nguyen Huu Canh overpass has been under the care of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (Transportation Board) since October 2020 to carry out maintenance work on Nguyen Huu Canh Street. Therefore, this board takes full responsibility for the incident of cable breaking.

The Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center (Traffic Center) reported that the prestressed cable bundle of this overpass was cut at the intersection with the box culvert of the drainage system, leading to a prolonged crack on the overpass.

The HCMC Transport Department directed the Transportation Board to cooperate with inspectors of this department, the Traffic Center, and related units to quickly correct the incident.

It is also necessary to regularly monitor the status of Nguyen Huu Canh overpass, including the girder frame system, abutment, foundation system so that timely handling actions can be done in the case of detected abnormal signs that might lead to traffic insecurity. The Transportation Board should devise a plan to ensure the safety of this structure, avoiding the risk of serious damages.

In related news, the HCMC Transport Department has just received a report from the Urban Traffic Management Center of HCMC about results of the assessment on the Saigon River Tunnel project after 10 years of operation. Accordingly, even though there are cracks on the concrete structure of the off- and on-ramp to the tunnel, plus many places of seepage in the outer wall and localized water on the road surface, the tunnel is still safe in general. Right now, the Center is repairing minor damages.

By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Yen Nhi