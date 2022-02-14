Valentine's Day market: Increased online orders

A man is ordering a flower bunch in Ho Thi Ky Market



In spite of the purchasing power loss, the price of all kinds of commissions still increases 2-4 times compared to weekdays and online orders that require delivery on February 14 have also increased significantly.

According to some small traders, small Da Lat roses usually cost VND180,000-VND190,000 a bundle of 50 flowers, now they increased to VND370,000-VND400,000 a bundle. The mutant roses also fluctuated from VND560,000-VND600,000 a bundle of 30 flowers, increasing 2-2.5 times compared to normal days.

Many other fresh flowers also race to increase prices. For instance, small yellow lily flower about VND85,000-VND100,000 a bundle of five branches , an increase of VND25,000-VND35,000 a bundle. Tiny flowers and leaves used to decorate flower baskets also increase by 25-30 percent compared to weekdays.

According to traders, flower price surged because the supply was scarce, flower growers narrowed their cultivation area as they were worried about poor purchasing power. Not to mention, this year's Valentine's Day falls on January 14, near the full moon of January of the Lunar New Year, so the demand for fresh flowers has begun to increase, leading to high prices.

Several owners of fresh fruit and flower shops on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in District 3 and Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District said that this year, buyers ordered early, asking for orders with mid-range prices below VND1 million delivered on February 14.

Additionally, traders will satisfy all requirements; for example, online buyers have additional requirements for designs, attached gifts including chocolates and fruits with the price of VND1.5 million-VND2.5 million.

According to owners of fresh fruit and flower shops, customers still prefer heart-shaped roses and cherries this year. They predicted that purchasing power of flowers may increase sharply on February 14, and the selling price will increase to VND30,000-VND50,000 a bundle in different shops.

This time, the shop received more than 200 online orders, nearly double the normal number, said an employee of a fresh flower shop on Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Uyen Phuong