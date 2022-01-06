Urban landscape projects asked to finish before lunar New Year

Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Binh Thanh District

Nguyen Huu Canh Street running three kilometers from District 1 to Binh Thanh District was upgraded with a total capital of VND473 billion (US$20.7 million). The project which took 18 months to complete has been opened for the public, contributing to reducing traffic congestion and flooding in the eastern gateway.



Barriers on Ben Van Don Street in District 4 have been gradually removed after upgrading during the social distancing period. The road is part of the phase 2 of the HCMC Water Environment Improvement Project in Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal basins. The construction site has been partly cleared and the road has reopened.

The construction on the Bung Bridge project in Tan Phu and Binh Tan districts opened for the public on January 5. The work spanning the Tham Luong Canal on Le Trong Tan Street in the two districts has been built to replace the existing old one.

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC, Luong Minh Phuc said that the city’s transport sector will put some traffic works into operation before the lunar New Year, including the overpass in front of the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in Thu Duc City, Hang Ngoai Bridge in Go Vap District, Dang Thuc Vinh Street in Hoc Mon District connecting HCMC and provinces of Binh Duong, Long An.

The surface of Le Van Ninh Street in Thu Duc City is damaged by unfinished traffic works.

Besides the inauguration of transport projects, there are still unfinished traffic works.

The drainage system and water control system on Vo Van Ngan Street in Thu Duc City was approved by the HCMC People’s Council in 2017 but its construction has been kicked off on June 12, 2021 by the Anh Vinh Joint Stock Company. The company has received 30 documents on warning its stagnation in construction leading causes of damage for road surfaces and traffic accidents, and a fine of nearly VND200 million issued by the project management board.



The HCMC Department of Transport has asked the Sai Gon Water Corporation to repair damage on the road surface of Nguyen Van Giau Street in Binh Chanh District, a section on Nguyen Van Linh Street from the Phu My overpass to the National Highway 1A, Nguyen Binh Khiem intersection 1 and a section on Nguyen Dinh Chieu from District 1 to 3.

The transport department has suggested the inspection team to issue stricter penalties for investors who do not comply with regulations and those who have frequent violations.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh