Upgrading project of sidewalks around Turtle Lake inaugurated

The sidewalk around the Turtle Lake is more spacious after being repaired. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Nhan Hau, Director of the Construction Investment Project Management Board in District 3, said the construction work started on April 29. Up to now, the main categories have been completed, such as putting the technical infrastructure system underground, planting trees, and installing stone benches.



In September, the units will carry out the remaining sub-categories and, at the same time, repair defects to ensure technical and artistic quality when putting in use these works.



Mr. Tran Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of District 3, said that the project would create an attractive urban appearance and improve the living conditions of people. At the same time, it will create space for cultural and entertainment activities, meeting the goal of developing this area into a pedestrian street.



The project of renovating and upgrading sidewalks around International Square (Turtle Lake) has a total investment of about VND15 billion. It is invested by Sunny World Design and Management Joint Stock Company. The Construction Investment Project Management Board of District 3 consults project administration. For the project to be effective, the Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of District 3 asked the relevant units to carry out maintenance of the technical infrastructure systems, take care of trees, and ensure environmental hygiene, at the same time, add more utility services to serve people.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan